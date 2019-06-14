

CTVNews.ca Staff





After 24 years, the Toronto Raptors have something to celebrate. And celebrate they did.

The Toronto Raptors won Canada's first NBA championship Thursday night, setting off a wave of celebration from fans across the country.

Toronto defeated the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

Raptors fans have waited almost a quarter of a century for the championship title, and weren’t shy about expressing their emotions on social media after the big win.

Here are some of the reactions to Toronto's NBA victory:

The Canada Border Services Agency tweeted an important reminder for the Raptors to declare any goods acquired when they cross back into the North.

Serge Ibaka celebrated his team's win with a few new dance moves and a glass of wine.

Champions mood babyyyyy pic.twitter.com/y4wc2VlwSJ — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) June 14, 2019

The Raptors themselves tweeted a nod to their global ambassador Drake.

Drake took in the game at Toronto's Jurassic Park showing that even celebrities lose their composure, jumping into the arms of friends and chugging champagne.

The official account of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament also got in on the excitement, swapping tennis ball emojis for basketballs.

It’s not like a �� tournament to do this, but:



������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������#WeTheNorth @Raptors — Rogers Cup (@rogerscup) June 14, 2019

The Toronto Maple Leafs shared praise for the team, but acknowledged that they are going to leave the basketball playing to the Raptors.

Game recognize game.



The @Raptors are NBA Champs! What a ride on the North Side! #WeTheNorth x #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/B0dPMw2d8F — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 14, 2019

Olympic figure skater Tessa Virture shared an image of her intimate viewing party of fellow skaters crowded around a laptop screen.

Canadian singer Jann Arden shared in the congratulations, celebrating how basketball brought Canadians together during the playoffs.

Congrats to a team that brought all of Canada together! It felt so good! @Raptors — jann arden (@jannarden) June 14, 2019

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes yelled his excitment.

TORONTOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 14, 2019

And Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted an image of himself in a glittery Raptors-themed suit jacket, sitting atop the CN Tower.