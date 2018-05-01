

Relaxnews





The American actress, Pamela Gidley, who played Teresa Banks in David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" prequel "Fire Walk with Me" passed away on April 16th, it was confirmed on Sunday.

According to the BBC, Gidley passed away "peacefully" at her home in Seabrook, New Hampshire. The cause of Gidley's death has not yet been confirmed.

Once named, "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World", by Wilhelmina Modelling Agency in 1985, Gidley was a former child model before transitioning to the world of acting appearing alongside Josh Brolin and "Twin Peaks" co-star Sherilyn Fenn in "Thrashin'".

Both Brolin and Fenn paid tribute to the late star on Instagram, with Brolin recalling his "amazing and innocent memories" with Gidley. Fenn described Gidley as her "friend, soul sister and confident".

Her role as troubled teenager, Teresa Banks, in the 1992 big-screen prequel to renowned director David Lynch's cult TV series, "Twin Peaks" was regarded as Gidley's big break.

The continued to appear both on big and small screen, with her most recent appearance being in the 2005 film, "Cake Boy."