

Staff, CTVNews.ca





Sandra Faire, an award-winning television producer and well-known philanthropist, has died.

Faire was the executive producer for a number of successful shows on CTV and The Comedy Network, including “So You Think You Can Dance Canada” and “Comedy Inc.”

Faire had also produced successful programs for CBC.

Along with her husband, Ivan Fecan, she made donations to many Canadian organizations and institutions, especially those involved in arts and education. She was also a member of The National Ballet of Canada’s board of directors.

“Passionate, creative, and generous, Sandra Faire was fiercely supportive of Canadian talent in arts and entertainment,” Bell Media President Randy Lennox said in a news release.

“She was a trailblazer for women in film and television whose commitment to excellence helped set the standard for production in this country. She was a true partner to Ivan and will be greatly missed.”