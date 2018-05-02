

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - The TV academy is reviewing Bill Cosby's four Emmy Awards and inclusion in the academy's Hall of Fame following his sexual assault conviction.

An academy spokesman said Cosby's 2003 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award also is under review.

Cosby's spokesman didn't immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Although the academy hasn't decided whether he'll keep his honours or remain in the Hall of Fame, Cosby's name already is gone from a list of Hall of Fame honorees on the academy's website.

A bust of Cosby no longer will be part of a rotating Walk of Fame exhibit honouring TV heavyweights at the academy's Los Angeles headquarters, the spokesman said.

Last week, jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004. He awaits sentencing.