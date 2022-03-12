Friday marked the premiere of "Turning Red," the new Pixar animated movie that chronicles what it's like growing up as a Chinese Canadian teen in Toronto.

It's the first feature-length Pixar film to be set in Canada. The film boldly explores the awkward moments that teen girls can experience, with the lead character, Mei Lee, turning into a giant red panda at times -- a metaphor for puberty.

"I specifically wanted to tackle the topic of puberty -- girl puberty -- and that moment in your life, especially for me, where I went from being my mom's perfect little daughter to being this raging hormonal beast that was fighting with her all the time," Shi told CTV News.

Set in the early 2000s, the movie features plenty of landmarks familiar to anyone who grew up in Toronto in that era, including the CN Tower, SkyDome, Chinatown and Kensington Market. TTC streetcars are also prominently featured and Mei's school -- Lester B. Pearson Middle School – is also named after Canada's 14th prime minister and inspired by real schools in the city.

"It was inspired by my own life and Pixar was totally on board," said Shi.

The film was based on director Domee Shi's own upbringing in Toronto and her relationship with her overprotective mom.

Shi is a graduate of Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont. and also won an Academy Award in 2019 for "Bao," an animated short film also set in Toronto about a Chinese dumpling that comes to life.

"Turning Red" is also the first Pixar feature film to be solely directed by a woman, and the key filmmaking team was also all-female. Canadian actor Sandra Oh, who voice's Mei's mother, was keen to be a part of the project.

"Domee Shi -- a fellow Canadian and such a bright and amazing talented filmmaker! It's like I wanted her to direct me," Oh said.

Because of the lingering COVID-19 concerns, the movie is bypassing theatres and was released exclusively on the streaming service Disney Plus on Friday. Still, Shi's film has been getting rave reviews and seems destined to be a hit.