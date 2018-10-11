

The Associated Press





U.S. President Donald Trump Donald has welcomed Kanye West to the White House, and says the rapper "has been a friend for a long time."

West credits Trump with stopping a potential war with North Korea and is encouraging Trump to swap his usual Air Force One jet for a hydrogen-powered plane.

In a nearly 10-minute long speech in the Oval Office, West says he was pressured not to wear his red "Make America Great Again." West also says that many people believe that if someone's black, then that person has to be a Democrat.

The White House had said that Trump and West would discuss a range of issues, including manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, which is where West grew up.

CTV News reporter Joy Mabon tweeted:

And now they hug #kanye#trump pic.twitter.com/lYWqQQTGTS — Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) October 11, 2018

#Kanye rant pounding the desk in the Oval Office “I was diagnosed with bipolar ... but i have sleep deprivation” pic.twitter.com/ds12Us64P1 — Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) October 11, 2018