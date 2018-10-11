Trump welcomes Kanye West to the Oval Office
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to NFL Hall of Fame football player Jim Brown, seated right, and rapper Kanye West, seated center, and others in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 1:19PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 1:37PM EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump Donald has welcomed Kanye West to the White House, and says the rapper "has been a friend for a long time."
West credits Trump with stopping a potential war with North Korea and is encouraging Trump to swap his usual Air Force One jet for a hydrogen-powered plane.
In a nearly 10-minute long speech in the Oval Office, West says he was pressured not to wear his red "Make America Great Again." West also says that many people believe that if someone's black, then that person has to be a Democrat.
The White House had said that Trump and West would discuss a range of issues, including manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, which is where West grew up.
CTV News reporter Joy Mabon tweeted:
And now they hug #kanye#trump pic.twitter.com/lYWqQQTGTS— Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) October 11, 2018
On #Kanye after his ten minute rant #Trump says “that’s impressive” pic.twitter.com/aGPuT865yc— Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) October 11, 2018
#Kanye rant pounding the desk in the Oval Office “I was diagnosed with bipolar ... but i have sleep deprivation” pic.twitter.com/ds12Us64P1— Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) October 11, 2018
#Kanye - on alternate universes, welfare, his Dad and how putting on MAGA hat makes him feel like “Superman” pic.twitter.com/WBh06CGKdh— Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) October 11, 2018
#Kanye and #kidrock in the House - lunching with #Trump here’s the menu pic.twitter.com/daeiZW4iSW— Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) October 11, 2018