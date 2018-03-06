Trump trolls Oscar ratings: 'We don't have stars anymore - except your President'
President Donald Trump speaks at the Conversations with the Women of America at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 9:58AM EST
WASHINGTON - Former reality TV star Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the problem with the Oscars is "we don't have Stars anymore" -- except for him. Just kidding, the president hastened to add.
Viewership of Sunday's Academy Awards broadcast plunged to a record-low viewership of 26.5 million people in the United States.
According to the Nielsen company, that's a 20 per cent drop from the 33 million people who watched last year's show.
Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!"
Sunday's broadcast included a few barbs that host Jimmy Kimmel directed at the White House.
Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018