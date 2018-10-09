

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Pop star Taylor Swift has announced she’ll be voting for the Democrats in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections and Donald Trump is displeased – so much so that he declared he likes her music “about 25 per cent” less now.

On Sunday, the global superstar took to Instagram to share that she would be voting for Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen instead of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn in her home state of Tennessee. She slammed Blackburn’s voting record in Congress citing her opposition to acts intended to support and protect the rights of women and LGBTQ citizens.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” she wrote.

The next day, Trump was asked about Swift’s comments as he passed reporters gathered on the White House’s South Lawn.

“What’d she say?” the president said, smiling as he approached the reporters.

When he was told the musician said she would be voting for the Democrats and not Blackburn specifically, Trump shook his head and raised his eyebrows.

“You know Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee. She’s leading now substantially, which she should. She’s a tremendous woman. I’m sure Taylor Swift has nothing or doesn’t know anything about her.”

Trump paused briefly before he added with a smile: “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 per cent less now OK.”

In addition to Bredesen, Swift stated that she would also vote to reelect Democrat Rep. Jim Cooper to the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 6.