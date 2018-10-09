Trump likes Taylor Swift's music '25 per cent' less after she endorses Democrats
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 9:51AM EDT
Pop star Taylor Swift has announced she’ll be voting for the Democrats in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections and Donald Trump is displeased – so much so that he declared he likes her music “about 25 per cent” less now.
On Sunday, the global superstar took to Instagram to share that she would be voting for Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen instead of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn in her home state of Tennessee. She slammed Blackburn’s voting record in Congress citing her opposition to acts intended to support and protect the rights of women and LGBTQ citizens.
“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” she wrote.
The next day, Trump was asked about Swift’s comments as he passed reporters gathered on the White House’s South Lawn.
“What’d she say?” the president said, smiling as he approached the reporters.
When he was told the musician said she would be voting for the Democrats and not Blackburn specifically, Trump shook his head and raised his eyebrows.
“You know Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee. She’s leading now substantially, which she should. She’s a tremendous woman. I’m sure Taylor Swift has nothing or doesn’t know anything about her.”
Trump paused briefly before he added with a smile: “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 per cent less now OK.”
In addition to Bredesen, Swift stated that she would also vote to reelect Democrat Rep. Jim Cooper to the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 6.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ������