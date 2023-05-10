Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event

Donald Trump speaks with members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Oct. 15, 2020. (Patrick Semansky / AP) Donald Trump speaks with members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Oct. 15, 2020. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Leafs beat Panthers 2-1 to force Game 5

If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep their season alive, they’ll need to win four straight games against the Florida Panthers, starting with tonight’s Game 4 in Sunrise, Fla.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social