NEW YORK -- One of publishing's most thriving genres of the past four years, books about U.S. President Donald Trump, is not going to end when he leaves office.

In 2021 and beyond, look for waves of releases about the Trump administration and about the president's loss to Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Works already planned include the anti-Trump “Preventable: The Inside Story of How Leadership Failures, Politics, and Selfishness Doomed the U.S. Coronavirus Response,” by former Obamacare head Andy Slavitt.

There's a campaign book from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns.

And former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is reportedly working on a memoir.

Expect detailed condemnations of the 45th president's actions and rhetoric, from journalists and former associates, and also flattering accounts from White House allies and pro-Trump pundits.

And there might well be a book from Trump himself, who received more than 70 million votes even as he became the first president in nearly 30 years to be defeated after one term.

Matt Latimer of the Javelin literary agency says Trump's was a very controversial presidency and the New York publishing world isn't exactly packed with Trump fans.

Latimer's clients have included former F-B-I Director James Comey, former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Fox host Tucker Carlson.

But he admits there are tens of millions of Americans who look to the Trump presidency as an important time and are fans of his administration, so he says at least some publishers will recognize that.

Center Street publisher Daisy Blackwell Hutton says no matter their political beliefs, every American has personally experienced the seismic shift within Washington.

She says books will be published for years to come about Trump's presidency and the conservative movement in general.