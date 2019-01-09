

CTVNews.ca Staff





Any Canadians watching Afghan music competition TV show “Afghan Star” may have to do a double-take when they see one of its current contestants.

The 14th season of the show has whittled its talent pool down to 10 finalists, one of whom is Abdul Salam Maftoon.

According to Afghanistan’s Khaama Press news agency, some of Maftoon’s fans have taken to calling him “Salam Trudeau” due to his resemblance to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The comparison has also been noticed by more than a few Twitter users, some of whom have questioned whether a lookalike of U.S. President Donald Trump would have advanced as far on the singing competition show as Maftoon has.

Just found Justin Trudeau on an Afghan singing show #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/WnYLU0zWw4 — Faisal Jamal (@fjamal_) January 4, 2019

You can see one of Maftoon’s recent “Afghan Star” performances in this video uploaded to YouTube.

Still not seeing any similarities? Check out some of the pictures on Maftoon’s Instagram account.

The PMO declined to comment on whether Trudeau was aware of the Afghan Star contestant or whether he saw the likeness.