Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a meeting with Sir Elton John on Friday ahead of the Ottawa stop on the musician’s farewell tour.

The pair were joined by John’s husband Canadian filmmaker David Furnish to discuss the couple’s charity work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which was launched in 1992.

“Can’t do a show in Ottawa without stopping in to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Thank-you for welcoming David and me so warmly,” he wrote in an Instagram post, adding a series of Canadian flag emojis.

After the meeting, John posted a series of Instagram stories, writing “Looks like another rocket to me…” about the Peace Tower and adding a colourful rocket animation to the sky above the Parliament buildings in another photo.

“I’m looking forward to working together to create an AIDS-free future,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. “Elton & David, thanks for your continued leadership on this & for the meeting today.”

In an Instagram post, Furnish expressed his thanks for what was a patriotic moment for the man. “An extremely proud moment for me as a Canadian, getting to meet this amazing man,” he wrote. “Thank-you, Mr Prime Minister, for making us feel so welcome.”

John will perform a sold-out show Saturday at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City before heading to Montreal’s Bell Centre next week as he continues his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.