Truck covered in Banksy art expected to fetch more than $1.7M at auction
The 17-ton truck is covered in paintings by the famed street artist Banksy and will be up for auction on Sept. 14. (Bonhams)
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 9:01AM EDT
A truck covered in paintings by the famed graffiti artist Banksy is set to head to the auction block later this month and experts believe it could fetch more than $1.7 million.
According to the auction house Bonhams, the co-founder of a circus touring company called Turbozone offered the 1988 Volvo FL6 truck to Banksy as a “blank canvas” during a party in 1999. The anonymous street artist, who was relatively unknown at the time, spent two weeks painting the vehicle’s 80-square metre surface.
After that, the truck spent the next few years travelling throughout Europe and South America as part of the circus company’s Cinderella show, Bonhams said in a press release.
Some of the artwork adorning the truck includes an image of a male figure swinging a hammer towards metal cogs, flying monkeys and red stars with the words “circus” stenciled across, and a group of soldiers running away from a cannon.
“The cumulative result is a resounding statement, both a direct call to arms against the establishment and the transformation of a mundane service vehicle into extraordinary work of art,” the auction house said.
The art-covered truck will go under the hammer at Bonham’s motor car auction in Sussex, England on Sept. 14. The auction house estimated it will go for an estimated $1.7 million to $2.6 million.