Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage, Mary J. Blige honoured
Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen made controversial returns on the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday, while Mary J. Blige was honoured for her musical excellence.
Wallen performed in his first major awards show after he was caught on camera more than a year ago using a racial slur. After not receiving a verbal introduction, the country star sat alongside his four-piece band and performed "Don't Think Jesus" then his chart-topping "Wasted on You," a single from his popular project "Dangerous: The Double Album."
Shortly after his performance, rapper Pusha T presented Wallen with the top country artist award.
"I want to say, 'Thank God.' And thank my fans. I got the best damn fans," said Wallen, who acknowledged his mother for accompanying him as his date to the show. He also thanked Billboard for inviting him. He did not mention last year's incident, which once found the disgraced singer rebuked by the music industry.
"Thank you to my little boy," he continued. "You inspire me every single day."
Scott made his first televised performance since a massive crowd surge killed 10 people and injured thousands at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November last year. The rapper performed his single "Mafia" in an icy, polar-themed set with heavily censored lyrics.
Mary J. Blige received the Icon Award for being an influential music maker. The singer, known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, was presented the award by Janet Jackson and escorted on stage by Sean "Diddy" Combs -- who emceed the show, which was broadcasted live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Blige said she was in a "dream right now" after she received the honour. She spoke about the journey of becoming an icon not being an easy feat during her stellar career.
"I've been on this journey for a long time, one that didn't always look the way you see me now, one that is filled with a lot of heartache and pain," she said. "But God helped me to channel those experiences and emotions in my music, which is where I started in music."
Blige was honoured through a video montage with appearances from Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson. Previous award recipients include Prince, Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey, Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Pink, Celine Dion and Janet Jackson.
"I was ghetto fabulous and I still am," said Blige, whose Dr. Dre-produced single "Family Affair" topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001 and had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. "So ghetto and so fabulous and people were threatened by that. Now, everybody wants to be ghetto fabulous."
Maxwell paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in a performance that celebrated the 40th anniversary of the King of Pop's 1982 album. The singer took the stage with sparkling black gloves and a jacket before he performed the heartfelt jam "The Lady in My Life."
Combs honoured activist Tamika Mallory with the Revolt Black Excellence Award. He applauded Mallory's efforts as an organizer of the Women's March in 2017, being an advocate for gun control and supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"You fight for us on the front lines, and we just have to pay so much respect for you, queen," Combs said before calling her "fearless."
After hearing Combs' gracious remarks, Mallory was almost moved to tears. She then took the opportunity to bring up the deadly mass shooting Saturday that left 10 dead in Buffalo, New York.
The white gunman was arrested on a murder charge after the supermarket attack, in what police called a hate crime, where most of the victims were Black.
"While they arrested the person who did the killing, they haven't arrested the hate," Mallory said. "They haven't arrested the harm and the pain. And if you are not doing anything at this time, you're actually doing something by being silent. I ask you tonight: Get involved, fight for justice."
Earlier, Drake was named top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for "Certified Lover Boy." The rapper extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show with 34 wins.
Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, known as Ye, won six awards during a non-televised ceremony. Rodrigo was awarded best new artist.
Ye made his mark in the faith-based categories -- again: The rapper won top Christian artist for the first time, but he claimed top gospel artist and gospel song for a third year in a row. He also received top gospel album for the second time.
The Kid LAROI became a first-time winner, taking home awards for his song "Stay" with Justin Bieber -- whose Billboard Music Awards win count rose to 26.
Doja Cat came away with four awards. She won top R&B artist and R&B female artist for the second consecutive year, along with top R&B album and female artist.
Taylor Swift -- who has the second most-ever award show wins with 29 -- won four awards. Bad Bunny received two wins while R&B duo Silk Sonic, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won their first-ever award for top R&B song for "Leave the Door Open."
Amariyanna Copeny showed some nervousness after receiving the Changemaker Award for her community efforts in the Flint water crisis that began in 2014. The now 14-year-old Copeny, known as Little Miss Flint, often burst into laughter while reading the teleprompter on stage.
"I don't do the work for accolades and clout," Copeny said. "I do it for the kids back home in Flint that are still being poisoned by the water," she continued. She was presented the award by Teyana Taylor.
Becky G, who released the album "Esquemas" on Friday, performed "Baile Con Mi Ex" and her hit song "MAMIII," which topped the Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. Ed Sheeran delivered a remote performance from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.
Other acts who took the stage include Miranda Lambert, Meghan Thee Stallion and Grammy Awards darlings Silk Sonic.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people, making it the latest major Western corporation to exit Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February.
Justice advocate David Milgaard remembered as champion for those who 'don't have a voice'
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.
Shanghai says lockdown to ease as virus spread mostly ends
Most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown, authorities said Monday, as the city moves toward reopening and economic data showed the gloomy impact of China's 'zero-COVID' policy.
EU's Russia sanctions effort slows over oil dependency
The European Union's efforts to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine appeared to be bogged down on Monday, as a small group of countries opposed a ban on imports of Russian oil.
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighbourhood, officials say
The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and drove to the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before a pastor hit the gunman on the head with a chair and parishioners hog-tied him with electrical cords.
1st commercial flight in years takes off from Yemen's Sanaa
The first commercial flight in six years took off from Yemen's rebel-held capital on Monday, officials said, part of a fragile truce in the county's grinding civil war.
Canada
-
Red River is receding, more than 2,000 evacuees still displaced by Manitoba flood
While the Red River is starting to recede in southern Manitoba, flood waters linger in communities and more than 2,000 people are still displaced.
-
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard remembered as champion for those who 'don't have a voice'
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
Coming home: Cirque du Soleil returns to Montreal for the first time since the start of the pandemic
After months perfecting the most daring tricks and flips, it was an emotional return to the stage in Montreal this week for Cirque du Soleil’s artists, finally performing again in the province where the famous circus was born.
-
Lawyers frustrated with mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia as deadlines loom
Eighteen months after a public inquiry was established in Nova Scotia to investigate the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, lawyers representing most of the 22 victims say they are troubled about its slow progress and lack of witness testimony.
-
Project Moon Woman: Officer with Alberta's Blood Tribe fights human trafficking
It took a few years on the jobfor Const. Jennaye Norris to realize the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta has a human trafficking problem.
World
-
Early results: Lebanon's Hezbollah suffers election losses
Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and its allies appear to have suffered losses in this weekend's parliamentary elections with preliminary results Monday showing their strongest opponents picking up more seats and some of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature.
-
Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized officials over slow medicine deliveries and mobilized the military to respond to a surge in suspected COVID-19 infections, as his nation struggled to contain a fever that has reportedly killed dozens and sickened nearly a million others in a span of three days.
-
Somali lawmakers elect president voted out 5 years ago
A former Somali president voted out of power in 2017 has been returned to the nation's top office after defeating the incumbent leader in a protracted contest decided by legislators in a third round of voting late Sunday.
-
Swedish lawmakers debate joining NATO as attitudes change
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Monday told her country's parliament that she sees 'a historic change in our country's security policy line' as the country prepares to seek membership of NATO.
-
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before a pastor hit the gunman on the head with a chair and parishioners hog-tied him with electrical cords.
-
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighbourhood, officials say
The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and drove to the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
Politics
-
Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him
Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him but that he stands firm on his views on topics such as abortion.
-
From Poilievre's banking pledges to absent climate talk, former PM Campbell questions direction of Conservative Party
Amid discussions about the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party, former Prime Minister Kim Campbell says without leadership on policies such as climate change, the party's identity will remain in question.
-
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
Health
-
About 11 per cent of admitted COVID patients return to hospital or die within 30 days: study
At roughly nine per cent, researchers say the readmission rate is similar to that seen for other ailments, but socio-economic factors and sex seem to play a bigger role in predicting which patients are most likely to suffer a downturn when sent home.
-
U.S. baby formula shortage fuelling spike in milk bank interest
The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it's a solution to keep their babies fed.
-
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
Sci-Tech
-
Whale shark study finds collisions with large vessels may be factor in population decline
A new study out of the United Kingdom is pointing to collisions with large marine vessels as a possible reason for the years-long decline in whale shark populations.
-
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
-
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
Entertainment
-
Juno Awards celebrate Avril Lavigne, Deborah Cox and host Simu Liu's many talents
Sunday night's Juno Awards, hosted by 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu, honoured Canadian artists such as Avril Lavigne and Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin
-
Indigenous dancers hit the stage in life-changing youth show
Arriving in Toronto from across the country, more than 110 young Indigenous dancers hit the stage for an annual performance that has changed the lives of many First Nations youth.
-
Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Depp libel trial
Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
Business
-
Global shares trading mixed as markets eye U.S. interest rates
Global shares were mixed Monday, as investors eyed surging energy costs and prospects for interest rate hikes in the U.S.
-
China's economy cools sharply in April as lockdowns bite
China's economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment, adding to fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter.
-
'We just don't have enough workers': Restaurants rocked by labour shortage, inflation
Restaurants across the country are reducing hours and condensing menus as persistent staff shortages and spiking costs threaten to derail the industry's comeback from crushing pandemic restrictions.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
A nonspeaking valedictorian with autism shares her voice in commencement address
Rollins College valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker, who is nonspeaking and has autism, gave a remarkable address during her school's recent commencement ceremony in Winter Park, Florida.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
CFL teams start cancelling training camp workouts after contract talks break off
Linebacker Jameer Thurman and the Calgary Stampeders tried to return to some sort of normality at McMahon Stadium on Sunday under unusual circumstances.
-
Djokovic responds to Alcaraz loss ahead of French Open
Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open on Sunday and showed that he's back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts.
-
CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off
The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday.
Autos
-
Renault sells stake in Russia's Avtovaz, with buyback option
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.
-
Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief
National gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in Vancouver told to brace for as much as $2.34 per litre at the pumps.
-
Toronto gas prices just broke a new record after six cents per litre increase overnight
Gas prices in Toronto have reached yet another new record after rising six cents per litre overnight.