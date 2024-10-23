Entertainment

    • Travis Scott just settled hundreds of lawsuits linked to deadly Astroworld Festival

    FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A nearly 1,300-page police report released on Friday, July 28, 2023, shows some of the safety concerns people had before rap superstar Travis Scott took the stage at the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A nearly 1,300-page police report released on Friday, July 28, 2023, shows some of the safety concerns people had before rap superstar Travis Scott took the stage at the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
    Share

    Almost three years after the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy, Houston rapper and concert headliner Travis Scott just settled hundreds of lawsuits related to the case.

    Ten people died, and hundreds more were hurt when the crowd surged toward the stage in 2021.

    More than 300 plaintiffs have reached settlements with Live Nation and Scott.

    It is unclear how much the cases were settled for, but this does not end the civil proceedings, as hundreds of other cases remain.

    Previous court documents indicate that red flags were raised in the weeks before the event.

    Messages sent between organizers show concern that there was not enough space for the 50,000 people in front of Scott's stage.

    According to court records, the concerns were even documented in the minutes of a meeting following the 2019 Astroworld Festival with people who would be key players in the 2021 festival. They cited crowd pressure problems with the barricades and wanted to be more proactive for future festivals by implementing a plan to mitigate those issues.

    Attorneys will be back in court in two weeks to present the next group of plaintiffs.

