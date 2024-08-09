Entertainment

    • Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

    Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs' United States game during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs' United States game during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    PARIS, France -

    Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.

    The arrest occurred after police were called to the Georges V hotel early Friday to arrest a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard,” according to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor's office.

    The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his own bodyguard, the statement said. Police are still investigating.

    The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the U.S. rally over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

    Scott, one of the biggest names in hip hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

    He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

    The Associated Press sent a message to Scott's representative seeking comment.

