

CTVNews.ca Staff





The trailer for a new film starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers from the pioneering children’s series “Mister Rogers’ Neighhorhood” has struck a chord with movie fans.

The advertisement for the upcoming picture “A Beauitful Day in the Neighbourhood” was posted on YouTube Monday and recorded more than two millions in its first 12 hours online.

The film is based on the true story of Rogers’ friendship with journalist Tom Junod, who is played by Matthew Rhys.

According to Sony Pictures, Rogers taught the Esquire magazine writer about “empathy, kindness and decency.”

“I think the best thing we can do is let people know that each one of them is precious,” Hanks says in the trailer.

Fans reacted by praising Rogers and Hanks and sharing their favourite “Mister Rogers” memories.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired from 1968 to 2001.



Rogers died of stomach cancer in 2003.