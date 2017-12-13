

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of a Nova Scotia boy with a rare genetic disorder has enough money to buy leg braces and a custom walker thanks in part to online help from a Trailer Park Boys star.

Sarah Dunsworth started offering signed script pages from the popular Canadian mockumentary television series on Twitter in exchange for donations earlier this week, after she noticed a GoFundMe crowdfunding page called “Joshua’s Medical Fund” was far from its $5,000 goal.

“It just didn’t seem like people were helping. It broke my heart,” she told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday. “How can you look at a GoFundMe that has like $200 on it for people who need braces for their child? It’s a big thing, and it’s Christmas.”

The campaign created on Oct. 25 by Chelsea Sheridan of Bass River, N.S., explains that her son was diagnosed with oculomotor apraxia earlier that month. The condition impacts voluntary and purposeful eye movement. In Joshua’s case, it causes issues with his vision. The post goes on to explain that he was also recently diagnosed with autism “on the high end of the spectrum.”

“He’s one special, sweet loving boy, and all of these diagnoses make him perfect,” the GoFundMe page states. “He’s the glue that keeps our little family together. His smile and laughter of love is what keeps us going every day.”

Dunsworth said the family’s cause came to her attention after her younger sister tweeted about it. She said she’s never met Joshua’s family, although they are in fact distant relatives.

“My sister-in-law Robin, who’s my brother’s wife, her cousin is the mom of Joshua,” Dunsworth explained.

She tweeted the following message on behalf of Joshua’s mom Chelsea on Wednesday night: “With the donations we have received, we’ve already made the appointment to get Joshua’s leg braces. Also we are now able to finalize everything with his walker. Thanks is deserved not only to Sarah, but the generosity of hers and the TPB fans.”

Dunsworth’s Twitter drive started on Monday with the offer of a pin featuring a photo of her Trailer Park Boys character with co-star Lucy DeCoutere in exchange for $6 or more donations. Once those ran out, Dunsworth offered personalized voicemail messages and hand-drawn pictures of donors, or their dogs, for $20. The demand eventually required something in greater quantity, so she retrieved dusty boxes of Trailer Park Boys scripts from her basement.

I’m starting to pull pages for the kind people who donated to Joshua’s fund! See that dust?? pic.twitter.com/HIXC0d2PYF — Sarah Dunsworth (@SarahDunsworth) December 13, 2017

“We thought maybe people would be more likely to donate if we have something more interesting than an ugly pin of me and Lucy,” Dunsworth said. “I have 12 seasons of scripts. I’m missing a couple of them. Some have coffee stains on them. I’ve been saving them just in case one day I do something like this.”

She also auctioned off a necklace she wore on the show featuring the phrase “Queens Get the Money.”

As much as I love this dumb necklace it’s time for it to go. This is an auction for donations to Joshua. Bidding starts at $75. This beautiful metal plated w other metal necklace cost at least $10. I wore it on Trailer Park Boys a lot. Auction over on my instagram. pic.twitter.com/OU68TJOokQ — Sarah Dunsworth (@SarahDunsworth) December 13, 2017

Dunsworth said she still has all of the jewelry she wore on Trailer Park Boys, as well as some costumes and plenty of scripts. Support for Joshua has been so strong that she ran out of envelopes on Wednesday night.

Dunsworth said she will continue to support the campaign after the $5,000 goal is met, though she is reluctant to take credit for the swell of donations.

“All I am doing is putting the information out there. It’s the people who are donating that are making a magical thing happen,” she said. “I have never been more impressed with Trailer Park Boys fans. I’m completely blown away.”