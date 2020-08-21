TORONTO -- While Canada's music industry continues to struggle in the midst of COVID-19, the Tragically Hip hope to offer some “Courage” by raising funds through a new face mask.

The Kingston, Ont. band says they're selling a reusable, non-medical cloth mask that's emblazoned with the title of one of their most iconic songs.

All of the proceeds will go to help live musicians and their crew who are facing hardship in the pandemic.

The “Courage” mask goes for $15 on the Hip's web store, with money directed to the Unison Benevolent Fund, which provides counselling and emergency relief services to the music industry.

A statement from the band says the creation of the mask comes “by popular demand and sad necessity” as Unison experiences a huge surge in requests for assistance.

“With venues shuttered and tours cancelled for the foreseeable future, the need has never been greater,” they added.

The Hip's “Courage (for Hugh MacLennan),” sung by Gord Downie, was one of their biggest hits, and has since become part of the Canadian cultural canon for its inspiring melody and lyrics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020