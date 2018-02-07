Toronto rapper Drake visits Miami homeless shelter for women, kids
Toronto rapper Drake applauds during second half NBA basketball action between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Saturday January 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Cole Burston)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 8:50PM EST
MIAMI -- Drake made a surprise stop at a Florida homeless shelter for women and children, bringing a $50,000 check and toys and games for the kids.
A news release from Miami's Lotus Village said the Toronto rapper visited on Tuesday to support families who moved into the non-profit's new shelter one week ago. Drake passed out $150 Target gift cards for the female residents.
The singer, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was in town shooting a music video. He made a pit stop at a local high school on Monday, performing for students and leaving them a $25,000 check for school uniforms.
The homeless shelter is trying to raise $25 million to expand its reach and become a national model for curbing homelessness among women and children. Its services include a community clinic, children's wellness centre, yoga and a Zen garden.
