

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Film Critics Association has handed "Roma" two of its top prizes.

The TFCA named Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white drama, about a live-in housekeeper for a middle-class family in Mexico City, best picture.

It also deemed Cuaron best director.

"Roma," which hits Netflix on Friday, has racked up a slew of accolades since emerging on the festival circuit.

It's nominated for several Golden Globes, was named best film of the year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and topped the New York Film Critics Circle.

Other TFCA winners announced Sunday include Olivia Colman as best actress for her portrayal of Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' historical period comedy "The Favourite."

Ethan Hawke won best actor for playing a minister going through a crisis of faith in Paul Schrader's drama "First Reformed."

The South Korean mystery-drama "Burning" won best foreign language film.

Awards for supporting roles went to Regina King for "If Beale Street Could Talk" and Steven Yeun for "Burning."

The best screenplay category saw a tie between "The Favourite" and "First Reformed."

"Won't You Be My Neighbor?" landed the RBC Allan King Documentary Award and "Isle of Dogs" was named best animated feature.

"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," "Ava" and "Maison du bonheur" will compete for the Rogers $100,000 Best Canadian Film Award, which will be announced at the TFCA Awards Gala on Jan. 8.