When Toronto-based installation artist and painter Martin Russcoki thought about how he could support Ukraine, he decided to raise funds through a portrait of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Previously known for his collaborative large-scale installations, he wanted to create a piece that would resonate with millions and pay tribute to the president of Ukraine.

“I was inspired by President Zelenskyy’s courage and leadership and the fact that he's taken on the burden of his role so graciously,” he said on CTV Your Morning on Tuesday.

“I superimpose the map of Ukraine onto his face. You can see that the two colours serve to contrast each other and they kind of represent the two roles that he plays. Both the military one and the political one.”

Russcoki was inspired by Shepard Fairey’s iconic portrait of former U.S. president Barack Obama from 2008 alongside the word “Hope,” and the international impact the portrait had.

“At that point I looked at a number of images and I realized that the president (Zelensky) really did have to get into the trenches with the military.

And that gave me the idea to create this, this juxtaposition and in a way that he's been sort of violently pushed into the role of both in a way a military leader as well as a political one,” he said.

Russcoki’s portrait debuted at Casa Loma in Toronto for its Ukrainian Day which is when Mayor John Tory first saw it and invited Russcoki to display it at City Hall.

“I was thrilled with that also because the awareness could help raise more money from the portrait and all the proceeds of course will go to Ukrainians in need,” he said.

The portrait will be auctioned at Waddington’s Auction house in Toronto from April 9 to 14, but interested parties can register to auction from Tuesday.

According to Waddington’s website, all proceeds from the online auction will be donated to The Canada-Ukraine Foundation which delivers relief funding to the most needed areas in Ukraine.

Get in touch

Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.