TORONTO -- A prominent figure in the Canadian theatre world and the company he founded are facing four separate lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment.

Toronto lawyer Alexi Wood says the lawsuits against Soulpepper Theatre Company and its artistic director Albert Schultz were filed by four actresses.

In a statement, Wood alleges Soulpepper did nothing to protect them from Schultz.

She says the women have scheduled a news conference for Thursday.

Neither Soulpepper nor representatives for Schultz responded to a request for comment.

None of the claims has been proven in any court.

"Mr. Schultz abused his power for years," Wood said in her statement. "My clients fully intend to hold him and Soulpepper Theatre Company accountable. Their brave lawsuit is the first step towards righting this incredible wrong."