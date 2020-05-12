Tony Shalhoub has opened up about a "rough few weeks" after he and his wife, Brooke Adams, tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actor revealed the news on the new Peacock web series, "The At-Home Variety Show," and compared his real life experience to playing germaphobe detective Adrian Monk, who lives with obsessive compulsive disorder on the TV series "Monk."

"I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now," he said. "Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse."

Now recovered, Shalhoub remains hunkered down in New York City, he said. He participates in city's nightly ritual of cheering for the frontline workers.

"Time to go out and show our appreciation to all our heroes -- the health care workers, the first responders. Let's go. Stay safe and stay sane," he said.

The show, hosted by Seth MacFarlane, is aiming to bring awareness and raise money to support essential workers and communities most in need.