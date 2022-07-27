Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

This Dec. 10, 1982 file photo shows members of the original cast of the 'Leave It To Beaver,' from left, Ken Osmond, Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley and Jerry Mathers during the filming of their TV special, 'Still The Beaver,' in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File) This Dec. 10, 1982 file photo shows members of the original cast of the 'Leave It To Beaver,' from left, Ken Osmond, Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley and Jerry Mathers during the filming of their TV special, 'Still The Beaver,' in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)

Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.

