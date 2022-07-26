Tony Dow, 'Leave it to Beaver' star, dead at 77
Tony Dow, 'Leave it to Beaver' star, dead at 77
Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as "The Beaver's" older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," died Tuesday, according to his agent. He was 77.
"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning," Frank Bilotta and Renee James, Dow's managers, announced in a statement. "Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally - thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all."
No cause of death was shared, but Dow revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with cancer.
Developing story...
