

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- The musicals "Mean Girls" and "SpongeBob SquarePants" have each received 12 Tony nominations, leading the pack for the 2018 awards to be given out in June.

"The Band's Visit," "Carousel" and "Angels in America" closely follow with 11 nods each.

Critic and audience favourite "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has garnered 10, along with the revival of "My Fair Lady."

Best musical nominees are "The Band's Visit," "Frozen," "Mean Girls," and "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Best play nominees are "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "The Children," "'Farinelli and the King," "Junk" and "Latin History for Morons."

Among the prominent names given acting nods are Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane for "Angels in America," Denzel Washington for "The Iceman Cometh," Glenda Jackson for "Three Tall Women," Amy Schumer for "Meteor Shower," Mark Rylance for "Farinelli and the King," and Katrina Lenk for "The Band's Visit."

The announcement was co-hosted by "Hamilton" alum Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee, currently starring in "Waitress."

Michael Cera of Brampton, Ont., received a nomination for best featured actor in a play for his role in "Lobby Hero."