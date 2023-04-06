Tomson Highway releasing a musical picture book for kids in Cree and English

MONTREAL -

Tomson Highway says he hopes his upcoming multilingual kids' book can help preserve the Cree language.

The acclaimed playwright, author and musician is releasing a musical picture book for kids called "Grand Chief Salamoo Cook is Coming to Town."

Montreal-based publisher the Secret Mountain says the tale unfolds in English and is interspersed "with nine jazzy songs performed in Cree."

The storybook targets kids aged seven and older and includes a Cree glossary and teaching guide developed with the Cree Literacy Network.

Highway says Cree is his native tongue and that he feels responsible to do what he can to help preserve it.

His publisher says a hardcover book will be released Sept. 1, along with recordings on all major streaming platforms.

The magical story centres on a young rabbit named Weeskits in the town of Kisoos, also known as the Earth's belly button.

The story and songs are by Highway, illustrations by Delphine Renon and narration by Jimmy Blais of APTN's "Mohawk Girls."

"All native languages are in danger of dying in Canada. We must each do our part in any way we can to preserve these languages," Highway said Thursday in a release.

"Cree is my native tongue, the first language I spoke when I came into this earth, so I feel it's my responsibility to do whatever I can to help preserve it."

