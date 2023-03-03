Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, dies at 61

This April 18, 2013 photo shows actor Tom Sizemore in New York. (AP Photo/John Carucci, File) This April 18, 2013 photo shows actor Tom Sizemore in New York. (AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social