Entertainment

    • Tom Hanks warns against deceptive AI ads with his image: 'Do not be fooled'

    Tom Hanks at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/File via CNN Newsource) Tom Hanks at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/File via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Tom Hanks is issuing a warning to his followers on social media to be wary of advertisements using his likeness that he says were created "fraudulently and through AI."

    "There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness, and voice promoting miracle cures and wonder drugs," Hanks wrote on his Instagram page Thursday. "These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI."

    He added that he has "nothing to do with these posts or the products and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures."

    Hanks, who has openly talked about living with type 2 diabetes, acknowledged that he only works "with my board certified doctor regarding my treatment."

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks)

    "Do not be fooled. Do not be swindled. Do not lose your hard earned money," he wrote.

    Hanks is among many celebrities, including Drake, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, to name a few, whose name and likeness have been falsely used in AI-generated images, songs, political endorsements or advertisements posted online.

    Several state and federal legislators have recently launched or pushed for expanded protections against the misuse of individual identities in the digital era.

    The state of Tennessee recently enacted a law aimed at protecting people from unauthorized use of content that mimics their image or voice called The Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security Act, or ELVIS Act, which went into effect last month.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News