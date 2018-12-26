

CTVNews.ca Staff





Tom Hanks further cemented his reputation of being a nice guy last week when he bought lunch for several customers at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in California.

A viral video posted to Facebook shows the Academy Award-winning actor and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, surprising fans at the burger chain in Fontana, Calif., with Hanks walking up to the drive-thru window and buying lunch for a few of the customers waiting in line.

The couple bought burgers for some of the diners and cheerfully took selfies with customers and employees before dining in the restaurant themselves.

Upon leaving, fans reported on social media that Hanks waved on his way out and stopped to shake hands.