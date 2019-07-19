

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Warner Bros. says a crew member died in an accident Thursday at a special effects facility in Toronto.

A statement from the executive producers of "Titans" says Warren Appleby died during a special effects test for the show.

The statement says Appleby was a special effects co-ordinator and had a 25-year career in television and motion pictures.

Toronto police have said he died en route to hospital after equipment exploded at the west-end site.

Police say he was hit by metal from the blast.

Warner Bros. says the show's production will be shut down for two days.

The Ministry of Labour says they are investigating the incident.

I am beyond sadness to hear of the passing of my colleague Warren Appleby this morning. My heart goes out to his friends and family. Warren was an amazing, generous, talented man. His enthusiastic passion will be missed. I miss you, my friend. — John Fawcett (@JohnFawcett75) July 19, 2019

Overwhelming loss and grief for the tragic passing of Warren Appleby today. Father, husband, son, brother, friend, IATSE873 board member, ACME FX partner - a vital member of the Toronto film industry, he will be sorely missed. — Alex Kavanagh (@CostumeAlex) July 18, 2019