Timothy West, acclaimed British actor and lover of U.K.'s waterways, dies aged 90

BREAKING Biden greets Trump with handshake in Oval Office meeting
Joe Biden greeted Donald Trump with a handshake in their Oval Office meeting Wednesday, each pledging a smooth transition from Democrat to Republican.
British actor Timothy West, who played the classic titular Shakespeare roles of Hamlet, King Lear and Macbeth and who in recent years along with his wife, Prunella Scales, enchanted millions of people with their boating exploits on Britain's waterways, has died, He was 90.
In a statement Wednesday, his children said that West died "peacefully" in his sleep "with his friends and family at the end."
"After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening," his children Juliet, Samuel and Joseph said.
During his long career, West was a regular presence on stage and screen, his versatility allowing him to play a broad range of characters. He excelled as a leading actor in numerous Shakespeare productions while recurring roles in British television's two most popular soap operas, "Coronation Street" and "Eastenders," kept him in the public eye in later life.
"Timothy West was an icon of British drama, and at the BBC we feel incredibly privileged that he was on our screens across the decades," said Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama.
West, who was born in the north England city of Bradford, made his London stage debut in 1959, before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s, where he earned his acting chops.
On television, he had roles in numerous adaptations of Charles Dickens's novels, including "Hard Times", "Oliver Twist" and "Bleak House." "Hard Times" was parodied in ITV's "Brass" from 1982 to 1984, in which he played a ruthless self-made businessman. He returned for a third series in 1990.
He clearly had the look, as well as the depth, to play Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill three times, first in 1979's "From Churchill and the Generals," then in "The Last Bastion" five years later and finally in "Hiroshima" in 1995.
West, who was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1984 for his services to drama, was married for 61 years to actress Prunella Scales, who was most famous for her role as Sybil Fawlty in the classic 1970s BBC comedy "Fawlty Towers."
The couple had two sons, actor Samuel West, and Joseph West. West was also married to actor Jacqueline Boyer from 1956 to 1961, and they had a daughter, Juliet West.
The couple's long romance was showcased over 10 series of Channel 4's "Great Canal Journeys" between 2014 and 2021. The program, which ostensibly was a love letter to narrowboats and of the British countryside, was widely praised for the way it honestly depicted Scales's slow deterioration with dementia.
The Canal & River Trust, which cares for about 3,000 kilometres of waterways in the U.K., praised West for inspiring countless people to get out there and enjoy the country's water network.
"He was a dedicated supporter and a compelling advocate for boating who will be sadly missed," the charity's chief executive Richard Parry said.
Joe Biden greeted Donald Trump with a handshake in their Oval Office meeting Wednesday, each pledging a smooth transition from Democrat to Republican.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
President-elect Donald Trump stunned the Pentagon and the broader defence world by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defence secretary, tapping someone largely inexperienced and untested on the global stage to take over the world's largest and most powerful military.
CTVNews.ca wants to speak to Canadians of all backgrounds, whether you're a parent, student, worker, professional or business owner, about their concerns regarding a possible Canada Post strike or lockout.
A new Channel 4 documentary has revealed unexpected details about the vast financial empire of King Charles III and Prince William, which has triggered public debate about royal wealth.
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven says it has received a new management buyout proposal from a member of the family that helped found the company.
An experienced winter hiker and their dog were rescued over the weekend by helicopter in northeastern Ontario after being reported missing from Killarney Provincial Park, police say.
CTVNews.ca wants to speak to Canadians of all backgrounds, whether you're a parent, student, worker, professional or business owner, about their concerns regarding a possible Canada Post strike or lockout.
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is warning Whistler residents and visitors not to feed or approach black bears after a recent close encounter was caught on video.
There were nearly one million more visits to Toronto food banks this year compared to last, continuing a trend of rising demand that has been seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cost of policing in the Municipality of Brockton just went way up.
People in a southern Chinese city were paying respects Wednesday to 35 of its residents killed by a driver who rammed his vehicle into a sports complex, mowing down people as they were exercising.
Special counsel Jack Smith intends to step down before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office and is discussing the mechanics of winding down the federal prosecutions against him with U.S. Justice Department leadership, a DOJ official familiar with the discussions said.
Artifacts and human remains taken by a Norwegian explorer and anthropologist in the late 1940s are being returned by a museum in Oslo to Chile’s remote territory of Easter Island in the mid-Pacific, the Kon-Tiki Museum said Wednesday.
U.S. and Polish officials inaugurated a NATO missile defence base in northern Poland on Wednesday, with Polish officials welcoming it as a significant boost to the security of the country as well as of the NATO alliance at a time of war in neighboring Ukraine.
President-elect Donald Trump stunned the Pentagon and the broader defence world by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defence secretary, tapping someone largely inexperienced and untested on the global stage to take over the world's largest and most powerful military.
Several international airlines canceled flights to and from Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali on Wednesday as an ongoing volcanic eruption left travelers stranded at airports.
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
The union representing locked-out port workers in British Columbia says it plans to challenge the federal government's intervention in the ongoing labour dispute.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canada carbon rebate for small businesses will be tax-free.
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Experts and health authorities say that while the risk of human infection with the H5N1 strain of the avian influenza remains low, people should avoid contact with sick or dead birds.
Details of a proposed law to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales have been published, rekindling debate on the controversial topic ahead of a vote in Parliament later this month.
The federal government is opening a research centre that will study risks posed by artificial intelligence technology.
Artificial intelligence tools can now superimpose a person’s face onto a nude body, or manipulate existing photos to make it look as if a person is not wearing clothes. Here's how to protect yourself.
African elephants are Earth's largest land animals, remarkable mammals that are very intelligent and highly social. They also are in peril.
British actor Timothy West, who played the classic titular Shakespeare roles of Hamlet, King Lear and Macbeth and who in recent years along with his wife, Prunella Scales, enchanted millions of people with their boating exploits on Britain's waterways, has died, He was 90.
When Niigaan Sinclair pitched his collection of articles to a Toronto publisher, he was told 'Winipek: Visions of Canada from an Indigenous Centre' was a 'regional book.'
Rapper Nelly won't face drug charges following his arrest this summer at a St. Louis-area casino, a prosecutor said.
Conspiracy theory purveyor Infowars and most of its assets are set to go on the auction block Wednesday, with Alex Jones waiting to see if he will be allowed to stay or if he will get kicked off its online platforms.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President's Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision.
The union representing Montreal dock workers plans to challenge in court a decision by the federal labour minister to end a lockout at the port by sending the dispute to binding arbitration.
In case you can't get enough of the little pygmy hippo Moo Deng from Thailand, there's now an official song featuring the internet's favourite baby animal — released in four languages for her global fans.
My Little Pony finally made it to the winner's circle.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
The Winnipeg Jets are the first NHL team to earn 15 wins in their first 16 games as their focused group continues to preach a "one game at a time" mantra.
Craig Berube felt pretty good about his team heading into Tuesday.
Hockey Canada's second Beyond The Boards summit on unhealthy outcomes in hockey culture kicks off in Ottawa.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
Thousands of British Columbians woke up in the dark Wednesday after a windstorm rolled through the South Coast.
People across Metro Vancouver woke up to soggy weather on Wednesday, as a “vigorous” fall storm continued over the region.
Swearing-in ceremonies continue Wednesday morning for the MLAs elected during last month's historic vote.
It’s been a long time coming for Canadian Swifties and the wait is over. So, we have compiled everything Swifties need to know about the concerts.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man who they say twice fled from officers in a dangerous manner while behind the wheel of stolen vehicles.
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
Alberta RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
The Alberta government is set to announce a new initiative to help build homes in the province.
Ten things to do with family and friends.
Ottawa residents are facing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase and a 5 per cent hike in transit fares, as the city of Ottawa "uses a lot of duct tape" to fill a $120 million hole in the 2025 OC Transpo budget.
An Ottawa driver's new vehicle has been impounded for 14 days after they were stopped for speeding in Ottawa's south end.
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
After more than two years of construction and some traffic headaches, work on the new Jacques-Bizard bridge is finally finished and all four lanes are now open.
Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to sue the big oil companies for the damage caused by climate change.
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has grown its lead in voter intentions among Quebecers while the ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) has lost more support, according to a new poll.
Connor McDavid is just one point away from writing yet another illustrious chapter in his already storied career.
The mild spell continues through the rest of this week, despite a slight cooling trend.
The Alberta government is set to announce a new initiative to help build homes in the province.
High winds are behind a number of power outages across the Maritimes Wednesday morning and some school closures in parts of central Nova Scotia.
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
The MV Confederation, a ferry that runs between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, may be back in service earlier than expected.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.
A facility helping those in recovery reconnect with their loved ones rallied outside a south Winnipeg condo building Tuesday, in a fight to stay in the suites.
A box of kittens was left on the doorstep of the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Regina's municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.
With a potential strike of Canada Post workers on the horizon, the Government of Saskatchewan is releasing its plans to ensure residents don’t miss out on payments, applications, and other necessary services.
A teenager has been charged as part of an investigation into Waterloo Region’s first homicide of 2024.
A man has been charged after four people, including a patient, were assaulted at Guelph General Hospital.
The discussion around a controversial project meant to honour Canadian politicians is being rekindled.
With civic election day here, the time has come for Saskatoon residents to choose their mayor, city councillors, and public and separate school board trustees.
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
With a potential strike of Canada Post workers on the horizon, the Government of Saskatchewan is releasing its plans to ensure residents don’t miss out on payments, applications, and other necessary services.
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of a three-month-old baby who was found September 2022, with no vital signs.
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
John Krasinski is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.
CTV News brought you a story in October about Simpson, a former teacher at Ryerson Public School in London, reuniting with former student and Hollywood legend Victor Garber, at his Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.
The proposed doubling of units within a south London rental property has sparked concern among existing tenants who fear they will be displaced.
Clinical trials at London Health Sciences Centre have achieved a national first – becoming the only hospital in Canada to implant a new extravascular implantable cardioverter defibrillator during clinical trials.
A heavy police presence has been seen in a Midland neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.
Owners of rental cottages can expect to be dinged by new rental licensing agreement.
One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a garage and spread to the attached home in Springwater Township.
A wanted suspect has turned himself into police after an alleged aggravated assault and robbery.
Windsor police have handed out 54 tickets and one impaired driving charge during a traffic blitz on Tuesday.
Speaking in support of the 2362 Front Road proposal from Beatties Sunset Marina, Biologist Barry Myler recommended that council remove the Provincially Significant Wetlands designation.
Thousands of British Columbians woke up in the dark Wednesday after a windstorm rolled through the South Coast.
Swearing-in ceremonies continue Wednesday morning for the MLAs elected during last month's historic vote.
Experts and health authorities say that while the risk of human infection with the H5N1 strain of the avian influenza remains low, people should avoid contact with sick or dead birds.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
The current economic conditions and financial position of the City of Lethbridge will be the focus of a two-day economic and finance standing policy committee (SPC) meeting starting Wednesday.
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
Canadians across the country spent Monday paying tribute to the soldiers who have fought and died while serving Canada.
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of a three-month-old baby who was found September 2022, with no vital signs.
An experienced winter hiker and their dog were rescued over the weekend by helicopter in northeastern Ontario after being reported missing from Killarney Provincial Park, police say.
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.