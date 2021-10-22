Alec Baldwin fired shot from prop gun on movie set that killed woman: sheriff
Brandon Lee's family speak out after fatal prop gun shooting on set
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on set during filming of movie "Rust" on Thursday.
Hollywood has a long history of on-set accidents, from prop guns to car crashes and chariot races.
Below is a timeline of some high-profile movie set accidents:
1959 - An accident occurs during the filming of the chariot race in the Hollywood epic "Ben-Hur," starring Charlton Heston, in which a stunt man is injured.
1982 - A helicopter crash kills three actors, two of them children, and injures six on the set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie." In the following years, the production team is found responsible for several labour violations, prompting the introduction of new safety standards in the industry.
1993 - Brandon Lee, son of late martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, is shot in the abdomen with improperly-made dummy rounds on the set of "The Crow." After six hours of unsuccessful surgery, Lee is declared dead at the age of 28.
2003 – Lead actress Uma Thurman has a car crash that crushes her knees and leaves her with a concussion on the set of Quentin Tarantino film "Kill Bill."
2007 - Special effects technician involved in the filming of Batman movie "The Dark Knight" dies in a car accident after his vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of a test run-through at a special effects facility.
2014 - 71-year-old actor Harrison Ford requires surgery on a broken leg after being struck by a heavy hydraulic metal door on the set of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
2015 - A stunt woman is severely injured in a motorcycle crash on the set of "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" that leads to her arm being amputated. Later on the same set, a stunt man dies crushed under a Hummer vehicle.
2017 – Female stunt driver dies on the set of superhero movie "Deadpool 2" in downtown Vancouver after she lost control of her motorcycle during a stunt and crashed through a window of a building across the street.
