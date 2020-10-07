TORONTO -- The skateboarder who posted a video of himself on TikTok skating and drinking cranberry juice while lip-syncing the words to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" has been gifted a new truck filled with bottles of the beverage.

Idaho potato plant worker Nathan Apodaca, known on social media as 420doggface208, shared a video of himself last month riding his longboard and drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice with "Dreams" playing as the soundtrack.

Apodaca told TMZ he created the video after his car broke down on an Idaho turnpike on his way to work.

"I was like 'Man, I've got 15 minutes to get to work what am I going to do?' And I always have my longboard in there in case I run out of gas or something," Apodaca said.

Apodaca's video has since been viewed more than 50 million times.

Now, Ocean Spray has thanked Apodaca for the attention the beverage company is getting by gifting him a brand new truck filled with bottles of its cranberry juice.

Apodaca shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of him being surprised by the company with the truck on Tuesday.

"Thanks for keeping it positive, the truck is yours, the juice is yours," a staff member said as he handed Apodaca the keys.

"From Ocean Spray to you. Congratulations," another said, patting Apodaca on the back.

Apodaca is at a loss for words as he inspects the new truck, only repeatedly saying, "This is crazy."

Apodaca previously told TMZ that he was saving money to upgrade his ride. He has received more than $20,000 in donations since uploading the now infamous "Dreams" TikTok.

The clip has become so popular online that others have taken to emulating Apodaca's moves.

Fleetwood Mac singer Mick Fleetwood joined TikTok to pay tribute to the post, uploading his own version of the video on Sunday, lip-syncing along to his own song.

"420doggface208 had it right," Fleetwood wrote in the caption. "Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

Even NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has jumped on the trend, sharing his own version substituting cranberry juice for a Zevia soda.

With all the popularity on social media, "Dreams" has been propelled back onto the Billboard Charts, more than 40 years after it was first released.

The track saw U.S. streams and digital download sales spike by 88.7% and 374%, respectively, for a three-day period Sept. 25-27, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The song is also currently one of Spotify's Most Played and sitting at No. 1 on the iTunes charts.

Alan Cross, a music journalist with Time Magazine, told CTV News that the entertainment industry is dependent on the unpredictable appetite of social media users, usually young people who are producing their own short videos on TikTok.

"It has become an increasingly important source of music discovery for both users and artists but also record labels who are looking at this and going, 'How can we promote songs on TikTok so we can boost sales of back catalogues?'" Cross said, adding that it's the organic nature of the video platform that won't let record labels dictate what becomes popular online.

"Dreams" didn't see a resurgence because of its original audience Cross said, it was teenagers on social media who moved it back onto the charts.

While the Fleetwood Mac song continues to see a surge in popularity online and on playlists, Apodaca told TMZ he is taking the moment in stride.

"Like I said it's a blessing in itself," he said.

