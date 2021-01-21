Advertisement
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic says he's 'too innocent and too gay' to merit a Trump pardon
In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. Federal prosecutors on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, announced that the zookeeper, also known as "Joe Exotic," and candidate for governor earlier this year, has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme alleging he tried to hire someone to kill a Florida woman. Prosecutors allege Maldonado-Passage tried to hire two separate people to kill the woman, who wasn't harmed. Maldonado-Passage finished third in a three-way Libertarian primary in June. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
TORONTO -- Infamous zookeeper Joe Exotic, known for his Netflix series “Tiger King,” complained via Twitter after former U.S. president Donald Trump denied him a pardon – which Exotic blamed on him being “too innocent and too gay” to deserve one.
Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot in a prison in Fort Worth, Texas.
“I was too innocent and too gay to deserve a pardon from Trump,” his Twitter account posted Wednesday.
It is unclear who is responsible for Exotic's social media while he is incarcerated.
“I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for equal justice? His corrupt friends all come first,” the rest of the post reads.
On Trump’s final full day in office Tuesday, Exotic – expecting a pardon - hired a limousine that remained parked outside of the prison, according to local reports.
Exotic remains in prison.