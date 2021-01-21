TORONTO -- Infamous zookeeper Joe Exotic, known for his Netflix series “Tiger King,” complained via Twitter after former U.S. president Donald Trump denied him a pardon – which Exotic blamed on him being “too innocent and too gay” to deserve one.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot in a prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I was too innocent and too gay to deserve a pardon from Trump,” his Twitter account posted Wednesday.

It is unclear who is responsible for Exotic's social media while he is incarcerated.

“I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for equal justice? His corrupt friends all come first,” the rest of the post reads.

On Trump’s final full day in office Tuesday, Exotic – expecting a pardon - hired a limousine that remained parked outside of the prison, according to local reports.

Exotic remains in prison.