

CTVNews.ca Staff





The organization behind the Toronto International Film Festival is replacing a month-long event for Canadian features with a year-round theatrical series.

TIFF says it's replacing its Canada's Top Ten Film Festival, which was held every January, with a new screening series for homegrown projects.

The organization says the new series will offer "each feature film the opportunity to have a full theatrical run at TIFF Bell Lightbox throughout the year."

Established in 2001, the Canada's Top Ten Film Festival presented screenings and offered related industry programming and learning sessions in Toronto.

It also had a cross-Canada tour of film screenings at TIFF's partner locations.

TIFF says it's making the change as part of its five-year strategic plan to focus on showcasing Canadian creators and talent, and put "audiences' needs at its heart."