TIFF goes 'Behind the Masks' with world premiere of Indigenous film

Being on a red carpet is a dream for most. For Neil Diamond and Joanne Robertson, it has become a reality with the premiere of their film: So Surreal: Behind the Masks.

It's TIFF week. And Canada's most recognizable and largest venue for on-screen entertainment is opening up more and more to Indigenous content. This year, So Surreal: Behind The Masks is a detective mystery and history of Yupʼik and Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw ceremonial masks.

Neil Diamond and Joanne Robertson are co-directors.

"It's great. It's great exposure. I hope all these people who see the film and who have these masks will want to return them," said Diamond.

However, making the film came with certain challenges: many members of First Nations cultures don't like spiritual masks to be shown on screen.

"We were always checking with the community members to see if it was okay, what wasn't okay," said Robertson.

In the film, Diamond sets out on a quest to find the coveted 'transformation mask,' of the Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw people of BC's Pacific Northwest.

"With the Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw, there was that spiritual element to it too. They told more about their origins of where they came from. Their family history," said Diamond.

This quest takes him to New York City, Paris and the Yup'ik territory in Alaska. To the people here, Diamond says, the masks are living.

Neil Diamond, left, and Joanne Robertson, right.

"Especially the Yu'pik masks, because the Yu'pik had a different connection -- a ceremonial connection. It was more of a spiritual connection to these masks that they created," he said. "And it was only the Shamans who could wear them and hold these ceremonies, and tell their people what they saw on the other side.”

The documentary follows him as he sets out to find the mask and return it to its rightful owners. On his journey, Diamond discovers the coveted item is in the collection of a wealthy family of surrealists who were fascinated by the masks.

"So, when the surrealists saw these masks, they could feel the power of these masks. Because they were interested in the dream world," said Diamond.

"They were taken from them. They were stolen. They were put in jail because of their ceremonies," Diamond said with sadness, referring to the First Nation creators of the masks. At the time, Indigenous ceremonies were outlawed in Canada.

"It was a very painful part of their history. I think if they do get them back, they're going to be complete again," said Diamond, adding that was one of the reasons they decided to make the documentary.

Diamond is Cree from Quebec.

TIFF's 2024 official program features an array of 15 titles with Indigenous directors, actors and content.

In this 49th year, the festival has created an Indigenous advisory group, which works to support Indigenous filmmakers and talent and to better engage with Indigenous audience members.