TIFF 2022 capsule reviews: 'The Whale' and 'North of Normal'

THE WHALE

Despite its dark subject matter, “The Whale,” Oscar nominated director Darren Aronofsky’s latest film, is coloured by a swirl of love, understanding and empathy.

Brendan Fraser, in his first leading role in nearly a decade, plays Charlie, a house-bound, 600-pound online English professor suffering from a twice broken heart; once by the death of his partner Alan, the second by congestive heart failure. With only days to live, he attempts to repair the relationship with his estranged 17-year-old daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).

Aronofsky brings us into Charlie’s world, a place where grief and forgiveness live side by side to create an intimate and compassionate portrait of a man who allowed his life to spiral out of control.

The specter of death hangs over every frame of “The Whale,” and yet Fraser manages to bring optimism to a character not long for this world. He's looking to set things straight and make sure Ellie will have the tools to have a decent life after he goes. It is a tremendous performance that soars, transcending the stage-bound nature of the story.

NORTH OF NORMAL

At age 15, Cea Sunrise Person was working as a high-fashion model in Manhattan and Paris. “North of Normal,” the new film from director Carly Simon, tells the story of Person’s unconventional childhood with free-spirited mother Michelle, played by Sarah Gadon, and the journey from the wilderness of Alberta and British Columbia to the runways of the fashion world.

“I’m not going to hang around and wait for the world to give me a good life,” she says. “I have a good face, and I’m going to use it.”

The long, strange trip of Person’s unconventional life is brought to life in a heartfelt, yet somewhat conventional film. Gadon embraces her character’s warmth, but also her unpredictability. Michelle isn’t a good mother, but she is also Cea’s only support system, and their complicated relationship is nicely brought to life -- warts and all.