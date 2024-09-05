Ticketmaster's pricing for Oasis tickets is under investigation in the U.K.

LONDON, United Kingdom -

The U.K.'s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into the way tickets were sold for next year's reunion concerts from iconic 1990s Britpop band Oasis.

In a statement Thursday, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its investigation into Live Nation Entertainment's unit Ticketmaster will look specifically at “dynamic pricing," whereby prices can vary rapidly in light of changing market conditions.

Many Oasis fans who queued online at the Ticketmaster site for many hours on Saturday complained that they ended up paying more than double the face value of the ticket as a result of this dynamic pricing.