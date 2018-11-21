

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca





Three people were taken to hospital Tuesday night after audience members charged on stage at rapper Pusha T's Toronto concert, police said.

Emergency crews responded to a call of an assault in progress at the Danforth Music Hall shortly after 10 p.m. ET. Police say there were about 1,400 people in attendance at the concert.

Toronto Police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante said the three people taken to hospital sustained non-life-threatening injuries but she did not say if those people were performers or attendees.

Videos posted to social media appear to show audience members throwing drinks at one of the performers before part of the crowd jumps a barrier and rushes onto the stage where a physical altercation broke out.

No one was taken into custody.

Footage shows Pusha T retreating backstage once the fight begins but he eventually returns to perform "Infrared" -- a track that takes shots at Toronto rapper Drake. At one point, Pusha addressed the crowd and alleged that people were "paid" to throw beer at him -- with concert-goers speculating on Twitter that he was referring to Drake.

Pusha T’s representatives could not be reached for comment.

With files from The Canadian Press

Wellllll a brawl broke out at the Pusha T concert, show ended after 40 minutes pic.twitter.com/9ij3Y8ipCg — Richie Assaly (@rdassaly) November 21, 2018