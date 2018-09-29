

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian musician Jann Arden has opened up about her years of alcohol abuse.

“I abused alcohol almost all of my adult life,” she wrote in a confessional Facebook post Saturday.

“I don’t anymore. That part of me, that broken off piece that wanted to extinguish chances and miss opportunities and foil plans is gone.”

The 56-year-old, known for her candor online and in song, wrote that her late father passed on the addiction “like it was a twenty dollar bill.”

“It made me cry to think of all the times I wasted,” she continued. “And if you don't think that drinking yourself to death is a waste of time, than you may as well lay down whatever you have left because you're not living. You're practicing 'how to leave'.”

She credits her mother -- whose experience with Alzheimer’s disease Arden wrote about in the book “Feeding My Mother” -- for showing her “the way out.”

“Her illness, her loss of self, the obliteration of her memories prompted me to fight my way back to who I wanted to be,” she wrote.

“To all of you who are weary of that static that these long days force upon you, take heart. Change is afoot. Life can be so full of light. It doesn't have to be shrouded in heaviness.”