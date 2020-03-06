TORONTO -- A TikTok user used increasingly large piles of rice to show the drastic difference between $1 million, $1 billion, and the more than US$100 billion Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is worth.

Creator Humphrey Yang, a 32-year-old e-commerce consultant, runs the TikTok account in his spare time and focuses on personal finance.

Yang says he sees the success of the two TikTok videos as a sign of our “fascination with billionaires,” and a desire for more knowledge regarding just how different the levels of wealth are.

“People that have a negative … view of billionaires think that they have too much money,” he said. “And then the other view is the penultimate capitalists and they love billionaires because they want to be a billionaire.”

The first video was posted on Feb. 23 with the caption: “This took me hours don’t let it flop.”

In the video, which has 366,000 likes, Yang shows the difference between a $1 million and a $1 billion by using grains of rice that symbolize $100,000 each. A million consists of 10 grains of rice and a billion is made up of 10,000 grains.

Yang got the idea for the first TikTok from an old YouTube video that had done a similar experiment. The 2013 video, by Reckful, showed the difference between a $1 million and a $1 billion by copying and pasting “$100,000” into a word document over and over.

Yang remembered the impact the video had on him, but felt like the visuals wouldn’t translate the same way on a platform like TikTok.

“Originally I wanted to do Legos, but it’s kinda hard to find 10,000 Legos,” he said. “I don’t have that money. I don’t have that in my house.”

It took around two hours to count out the rice by hand, he said.

He said when he woke up the morning after posting the video, it was “already going crazy on TikTok.”

“But then I kept reading the comments,” he said. “And the comments were just like, can you do Jeff Bezos.”

Instead of counting the rice grain by grain, all he had to do for the second video was weigh the rice he had already counted out for one billion. Once he had the weight of that, he was able to purchase as much as he needed to demonstrate Jeff Bezos’ staggering wealth.

The second TikTok shows him tipping out a massive bag of rice on a tarp in his home, then sticking a keyboard in it to demonstrate just how deep the pile of rice is. As Bezos’ net worth fluctuates in real time, the video shows what US$122 billion looks like, which was his net worth at the time of filming. According to Forbes, his net worth as of Friday is US$115 billion.

The pile of Bezos rice weighs 58 pounds, Yang said.

“This is Jeff Bezos’ new house,” Yang says in the video, aiming the camera at a tiny handful of rice he’d separated from the main pile. “It’s US$145 million dollars in L.A.”

The second video has been viewed almost 3 million times on Twitter alone.

Yang, who majored in finance in university, said he got into TikTok in the fall after a friend recommended the app to him. He said the fact that the audience skews younger on TikTok was a bonus because there isn’t a lot of content on the platform focused on personal finance.

“I knew that if I started a personal finance channel on it, it would probably resonate with the younger audience a lot,” he said. “That's something that they lack: education on financial literacy, especially in high school and in the United States. They don't teach you that.

“The whole goal of the channel is just to educate people.”

Yang said he would love to use rice to do more visualization, but that he’d need a sponsor -- and a dump truck -- to pull some of them off.