This northern territory is the set of Indigenous-focused slasher movie

The harbour in the hamlet of Pangnirtung is seen at low tide Thursday, Aug. 20, 2009. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press The harbour in the hamlet of Pangnirtung is seen at low tide Thursday, Aug. 20, 2009. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.

A home burns on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

