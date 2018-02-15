

Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca





“Black Panther” is poised to pull of one of the biggest premieres in the history of superhero movies, with an anticipated $165-million opening weekend and sold-out screenings across the globe.

But it’s the film’s substance that’s guaranteed to be revolutionary.

The movie, which officially premieres in Canada on Saturday, follows T'Challa, AKA the Black Panther, as he fights to retrieve a valuable artifact stolen from his country, the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

The film has earned hype for its predominantly black cast and crew, including director Ryan Coogler, actress Lupita Nyong'o and actor Chadwick Boseman in the title role.

Fundraisers across North America have raised money for black youth to have a chance to see the film. In Toronto, one crowdfunding campaign earned more than $15,000.

On the eve of the “Black Panther” premiere, a McGill University student group is hosting an advance screening.

Andreann Asibey, president of the Black Students’ Network McGill, said the massive interest in the film proves that “these stories should be told.”

“I’m excited because it’s not just black people, but dark-skinned black people on the screen,” Asibey told CTV Montreal, adding that it will be interesting to see the story of an African nation that wasn’t touched by colonization.

“It will have a great impact, I think, and encourage people to tell more diverse stories.”

For student Fatou Ndiaye, the film sends an important message to young audiences about representation.

“I think it just allows black people to be dreamers in that respect and I think that’s not often shown, especially in a universe like Marvel that has been so dominated by people of one particular demographic,” Ndiaye said.

“I’m so excited to be able to say to my little cousins that are growing up right now, look she looks like you, she’s beautiful.”

Rachel Zellars, a history and gender studies professor, plans to bring her daughters to the advance screening.

“They will see tonight a visual narrative that they have never seen before anywhere else in the world,” she said.

“We don’t have another moment in cinematic history where black people have been given and entrusted by a major studio this much creative control.”

Crowdfunding campaigns to pay for “Black Panther” tickets for black youth have sprung up in Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario and across the U.S.

Early reviews for the film have been largely positive. On movie review site Rotten Tomatoes, “Black Panther” earned a 98 per cent fresh rating.

With files from CTV Montreal