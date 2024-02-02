Entertainment

    • These are their stories: Sam Waterston to leave 'Law & Order' later this month after 400 episodes

    Actor Sam Waterston attends the NBCUniversal "Law & Order" press junket in New York on Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Actor Sam Waterston attends the NBCUniversal "Law & Order" press junket in New York on Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    Sam Waterston, who has played the spiky, no-nonsense district attorney on "Law & Order" since the mid-1990s, is stepping down from his legal perch.

    The last episode for Waterston's Jack McCoy will be Feb. 22, NBC said Friday. He has been in more than 400 episodes of the police drama, earning a SAG Award and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the role.

    "The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me," Waterston said in a statement. "There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable."

    Tony Goldwyn, who starred in "Scandal" and the 1990 film "Ghost," has been cast as the new district attorne

    McCoy and the prosecutors would take up the legal case once the New York City detectives were finished investigating a crime, representing, as the narrator says, "two separate yet equally important groups."

    McCoy was a brilliant, hard-charging, angel of justice, prone to bouts of moral outrage and slicing right to the truth. "Your grief might seem a little more real had you not just admitted you cut off your wife's head," he once told a defendant.

    Bushy-browed Waterston began his acting career as a stage actor in New York with a number of Shakespeare roles, including Lear, Hamlet, Polonius, Laertes, Prospero, Leonato, Prince Hal, Silvius, Cloten and Benedict.

    That led to Waterston playing Nick Carraway in "The Great Gatsby" opposite Robert Redford, and the role of Tom Wingfield in a television production of Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie," starring Katharine Hepburn, for which he got his first Emmy nod.

    Waterston, 83, joined "Law & Order" in season four in 1994 and stayed until the show stopped in 2010, returning for the reboot in 2022.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News