These are the must-watch movies of 2024

Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of "Love Lies Bleeding" on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
You could be forgiven if you thought "Inside Out 2," "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Dune: Part Two" were the only movies released in theatres this year.
They dominated popular culture and soaked up most of the attention at the box office, but they weren't the year's only great films.
Every week, movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or the collective charm outreach of the recent Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman 'round-the-world publicity onslaught still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck.
Here are five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed:
1. Very loosely based on a true story, "Hit Man" is the tale of a mild-mannered college professor (Glen Powell), who wears disguises to moonlight with the police as a fake hit man to entrap would-be people looking to bump off their enemies. When he finds himself attracted to a woman (Adria Arjona) who wants her husband dead, his morals and police ethics are challenged. Light and frothy, "Hit Man" is a rom com with thrilling twists. Anchored by a whip smart script, the movie makes the most of Powell's performance, showcasing his full-on leading man turn as a guy who embodies an ideal by creating a role-playing fantasy of what a hit man would be. As the disguises get nuttier and nuttier, and the plot more pretzel-shaped, director Richard Linklater finds a balance between Powell's showcase work, the script's big laughs and the story's inherent tension. It could have gone south very easily, but Linklater pulls off a bit of a magic trick and keeps it hilariously humming along on all cylinders.
2. A hybrid of TV talk show, teen exorcism movie and found footage film, "Late Night with the Devil" features "Oppenheimer's" David Dastmalchian as Jack Delroy, host of a failing late-night television chat show called "Night Owls." In an effort to boost ratings, he books paranormal researcher Dr. June (Laura Gordon) and patient Lily (Ingrid Torelli), subject of the best-selling book "Conversations with the Devil." Goaded into proving that a demon lives inside Lily, Dr. June appears to summon something from deep inside her patient. Is it actually a demon and, most importantly, will it save "Night Owl" from cancellation? At its heart, "Late Night with the Devil" is a Faustian showbiz satire about the price some are willing to pay for success. Delroy is the smiling face of ambition – the man who is willing to unleash evil in exchange for a point or two in the ratings. Dastmalchian nails the hosting duties, but it is his darker side – the suppressed fear, anxiety and greed – that impresses. "We've got to get you back as soon as possible," he gushes to Dr. June seconds after she's beckoned a demon for the camera. "It could become a regular spot." The film's production value and attention to detail makes it seem like we're watching a suppressed tape of an actual broadcast, like "War of the Worlds," only real. The skillful filmmaking builds up the tension to an exciting and eye-popping payoff.
3. Romance and 'roid rage collide in "Love Lies Bleeding," a pulpy romp about gym manager Lou, played by Kristen Stewart, who falls for a weight-lifting drifter (Katy O'Brian), who blows into town on her way to a Vegas bodybuilding competition. Question is, will a violent chain of events get in the way of their love and bodybuilding glory? "Love Lies Bleeding" is a squirmy, no-holds-barred hybrid of crime thriller, family drama, psychological study and 2SLGBTQ+ romance. Director Rose Glass entertainingly juggles the various elements, and isn't afraid to shock and amuse the audience with audacious breaks from reality. No spoilers here, but the visualization of the protective power of love is eye-popping, funny and, if you are willing to take an artistic leap, really effective. A bloody and brutal twist on the neo noir that harkens back to films like "Wild at Heart" and early Coen bros, it comes equipped with a scruffy looking Ed Harris, some shocking violence, but also an attitude. It is a wild and thrilling ride that plays into old crime story tropes with fresh and fun execution.
4. "Perfect Days," from director Wim Wenders, is a beautiful movie, but it's not the kind of film that benefits from a detailed synopsis. Veteran Japanese actor Koji Yakusho is Hirayama, an everyman who leads a quiet life made up of routine and simple pleasures. He wakes up at the same time each day, finds joy in reading poetry and his American punk rock cassette collection, and takes pride in his work as a public toilet cleaner. Like I suggested, it's not exactly story driven. Instead, it's a joyful celebration of a quiet life, of finding pride in your work, of taking advantage of simple pleasures. At the heart of the film is Yakusho. His unpretentious performance brims with empathy, compassion and the understanding of the minutia that makes up a successful, happy life. It's a deceptively simple performance, but rich in its execution. Yakusho takes an unassuming character and brings him to vivid life by emphasizing the stillness and grace that exemplifies Hirayama, a man of few wants and great appreciations. "Perfect Days" is a film in love with life – a meditative slice of life that will leave you feeling better as the end credits roll than you did when before the film began.
5. "Thelma" is something you don't see very often – a thriller starring a 93-year-old action hero. June Squibb plays a grandmother who sets out on a motorized scooter to get revenge on the scammers who took $10,000 from her. "What about my money?" she says. "Am I supposed to just let them have it?" From a low-speed scooter chase and a showdown with the bad guys, to the acquisition of a weapon and a high-octane heist musical score, the movie has all the elements of an edge-of-your-seat suspense film. But its biggest asset is Squib, who brings steely determination, vulnerability and humour to the title character. She may not exactly be Ethan Hunt, but she's more endearing and delightful than Jack Ryan and Jason Bourne combined. She's easy to root for, even if her high-stakes mission seems impossible. There are also subplots involving Thelma's grandson Daniel (Fred Hechinger), daughter Gail (Parker Posey) and son-in-law Alan (Clark Gregg). But at the film's core is an exploration of old age and how, as Thelma's friend Ben says, "People these days don't care about old things." "Thelma" confronts that idea, dismissing it with panache, humour and some genuine excitement.
Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.
Two months after his felony conviction, Donald Trump still isn't allowed to say everything he wants about his historic hush money criminal case. After a New York appeals court upheld his gag order on Thursday, he won't be for a while.
Security forces fired gunshots and tear gas to quell mass protests across Nigeria on Thursday as thousands, mostly young people, poured onto the streets to rally against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. At least two people were reported killed.
A deadly Osprey aircraft crash last November off Japan was caused by cracks in a metal gear and the pilot's decision to keep flying rather than heed multiple warnings that he should land, according to a U.S. air force investigation released Thursday.
At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured.
Hezbollah's leader warned Thursday that the conflict with Israel has entered a 'new phase,' as he addressed mourners at the funeral of a commander from the group who was killed by an Israeli airstrike this week in Beirut.
Several suspects arrested in violent protests that erupted after the fatal stabbing of three children in northwest England were due in court Friday as officials braced for more clashes that Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned and blamed on 'far-right hatred.'
An actor who played the Green Samurai Ranger in “Power Rangers” shows and movies has been accused of assaulting a man over a parking spot in Idaho, and police say a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Turbulence is knocking a beloved instant-noodle offering off Korean Air's economy menu. Cups of Shin Ramyun instant noodles, a favourite among Korean Air travellers over the years, will no longer be available for economy-class passengers starting Aug. 15, a spokesperson for the Seoul-based airline said.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
The Glengarry Highland Games, buskers on Sparks Street, chamber music at Ottawa Chamberfest, Atletico Ottawa and fireworks over the Ottawa River. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this holiday weekend.
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a teenaged girl in St. Albert last month was put back on parole after violating statutory release conditions two years ago following his conviction in 2017 for a 2016 aggravated assault in which he stabbed a sleeping husband and pregnant wife.
Barely two weeks after his 17-year-old daughter Breanna Broadfoot was killed in London by an act of intimate partner violence (IPV), Brett Broadfoot had hoped a parliamentary committee meeting would initiate steps to protect victims by keeping offenders behind bars.
British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force says five men and three women in Metro Vancouver are facing a raft of drug-trafficking charges after a months-long investigation focusing on the production of fentanyl and MDMA.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
