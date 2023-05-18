These are the deadliest Canadian TV series, according to BonusFinder Canada

In various TV series, you may have witnessed the demise of beloved characters, leaving you taken aback. However, this strategic approach is employed by numerous shows to captivate audiences and maintain their unwavering attention.

"The Last of Us" has highest percentage of character fatalities at a whopping 56.52 per cent, averaging around 5.78 character deaths per episode, according to research from BonusFinder Canada.

The research also found that “Wynonna Earp” stands out as the Canadian show with the highest percentage of dead characters (31.16 per cent) by killing 91 characters across four seasons.

Following “Wynonna Earp,” “Vikings” is the second deadliest Canadian show, with 28.37 per cent of its characters killed. The TV show has a record of 141 deaths (37 female and 104 male characters) spanning six seasons.

The study obtained the data by calculating the percentage of characters eliminated in each episode. For instance, in "Wynonna Earp" 1.86 characters were killed per episode, while "Vikings" had a kill rate of 1.58.

“Nikita” has the third highest percentage of dead characters (26.32 per cent). Overall, 159 characters were eliminated from the TV show, including 31 female and 128 male. The series killed a record 2.18 characters per episode and 39.75 kills per season.

Here are the top 10 deadliest Canadian shows along with the kill rate per episode and percentage of characters that have been killed, according to BonusFinder Canada:

1- Wynonna Earp - 1.86 – 31.16 per cent

2- Vikings - 1.58 – 28.37 per cent

3- Nikita - 2.18 – 26.32 per cent

4- Continuum - 2 – 24.71 per cent

5- Travelers - 1.74 – 19.03 per cent

6- Murdoch Mysteries - 0.84 – 10.67 per cent

7- The Tudors - 0.97 – 9.34 per cent

8- Orphan Black - 0.46 – 7.21 per cent

9- Alias Grace - 0.33 – 2.35 per cent

10- Heartland - 0.02 – 1.19 per cent

Including popular TV series not made in Canada, HBO’s "The Last of Us" ranked as the show with the highest percentage of character fatalities at a whopping 56.52 per cent. The data reveals that this show also has the highest mortality rate per episode, averaging around 5.78 character deaths per episode.

“Spartacus” and “The Walking Dead” were ranked as the second and third deadliest TV shows with 46.73 and 39.65 per cent of their characters killed respectively.

Methodology

1- Bonus.ca created a list of TV shows to analyze based on relevance, popularity in Canada, and availability of data, focusing on long-running shows, genre-specific shows (e.g., crime, fantasy, sci-fi), or shows known for their high mortality rates to reveal the shows that kill off the most named characters.

2- The experts gathered the number of characters from IMDb and the number of episodes and seasons were sourced from Wikipedia.

3- The numbers representing characters who died were found on Cinemorgue Fandom, these numbers include the total number of deaths as well as the numbers of female and male deaths.

4- From the data collected, the percentage of characters killed was calculated by dividing the number of characters’ deaths to the number of characters in each show.

5- Kill rates by episode and season were established, by dividing the number of characters’ deaths to the number of episodes and seasons.

6- Based on the collected data, the TV shows were ranked in order from highest to lowest percentage of characters killed.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.