    These are Canada's favourite musicians, according to Spotify Wrapped 2024

    Spotify has released its list of the most popular artists and creators for 2024.
    One particular artist dominated the charts in Canada, and country music exploded in popularity this year, according to Spotify.

    The streaming giant has released its list of the most popular artists and creators in Canada and globally for 2024.

    Here are the highlights:

    Most-streamed artists in Canada:

    1. Taylor Swift

    2. Drake

    3. Zach Bryan

    4. Morgan Wallen

    5. Travis Scott

    6. Kanye West

    7. The Weeknd

    8. Future

    9. Eminem

    10. Post Malone

    Most-streamed songs in Canada:

    1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

    2. “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

    3. “I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)” by Morgan Wallen, Post Malone

    4. “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

    5. “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

    6. “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

    7. “I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)” by Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves

    8. “Too Sweet” by Hozier

    9. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

    10. “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

    Most-streamed artists globally:

    1. Taylor Swift

    2. The Weeknd

    3. Bad Bunny

    4. Drake

    5. Billie Eilish

    6. Travis Scott

    7. Peso Pluma

    8. Kanye West

    9. Ariana Grande

    10. Feid

    Most-streamed podcasts in Canada:

    1. The Joe Rogan Experience

    2. Call Her Daddy

    3. Huberman Lab

    4. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

    5. The Mel Robbins Podcast

    6. SmartLess

    7. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories

    8. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

    9. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

    10. Crime Junkie

    Spotify also released top lists for 20 Canadian cities, as well as top streamed audiobooks and more. Read the full Wrapped report.

