No one does the holidays quite like the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but things are different this year, according to Khloe Kardashian.

The reality star, who confirmed not long ago that she had contracted and recovered from COVID-19, posted on Twitter that her famous family is canceling their annual Christmas Eve party because of the pandemic.

After a Twitter follower asked Kardashian about the party, she tweeted, "The COVID cases are getting out of control in CA."

"So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe," Kardashian wrote. "Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in California has led to prompted modified stay-at-home orders for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, where most of the Kardashian-Jenner family have homes.

Responding to another follower, Kardashian wrote, "Truly we are all so upset about it."

"I don't know if you guys are making fun of me right now LOL but I really I'm talking about the Christmas Eve party LOL," she wrote.

The family also will not be doing their annual Christmas card that fans look forward to every year.

"We have not done anything," Kardashian tweeted. "No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. COVID has taken over."

Viewers of their hit E! reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" know that the card didn't happen yesterday either because of family drama over the theme and scheduling.

The cancellation of the party comes weeks after her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner were criticized after both held well-attended parties during the pandemic.

Kardashian West threw a birthday party for herself on a private island with her friends and family in October and Jenner held a star-studded 25th birthday Halloween party.